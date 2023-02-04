1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night.
Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.
The first arriving units reported a single vehicle in a ditch, and Christus EMS took one pereson to the hospital.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
