1 hospitalized after single-vehicle wreck in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle wreck in which a truck smashed into a ditch Friday night.

Grand Saline fire and police, along with the Van Zandt Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the 12,000 block of FM 17 at about 10:55 p.m., according to a social media post by the Grand Saline Fire Department.

The first arriving units reported a single vehicle in a ditch, and Christus EMS took one pereson to the hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

