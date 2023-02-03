Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims

The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through the cold.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through the cold.

Block by block, crews canvassed Tyler neighborhoods, continuing to try to bring power pack online, often finding intermittent power.

“Old transformers have got internal breakers. And I talked to this lady and hers is off, and the other ones on. it’s a puzzle, it is a puzzle,” said one crew worker.

Some residents are seeking warmth, internet access and just a warm environment at the Green Acres Baptist warming center.

“I’m charging phones and iPads and all sorts of electronics because our house is without power,” said Tyler resident Sarah Trevino, who brought her children to the warming center.

For many, it’s two days now that they have had no electricity or heat.

“When the power goes in and out, you don’t know what to do. When that happens to me I snap into survival mode. And I say okay what do I have to do now. The little things you worried about earlier, they don’t exist,” said center visitor Jessie Eyestone.

With the center being open only until 5 p.m., working and making sure their children stay warm is the priority.

“My kids are pretty stir-crazy, so we’re thankful for this warming station at Green Acres and they’re kind of able to run around and get some of that pent up energy out,” Trevino said.

And nothing else to do except wait and try to get warm when you can.

“Come have coffee, bottle of water, charge your phone. Get some work done, let your kids get out of the house. Our facility has power right now, why not offer it to our community,” said Green Acres Baptist worker Samuel Sadler.

Around a dozen families, many with children, were assisted and fed at the warming center today.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
KLTV's Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have damaged trees and houses....
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

Latest News

Oncor Outages
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights
Conjoined Twins
Conjoined Twins
Tyler Warming Center
Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims
Spoiled Food
Longview health manager gives tips about how long unrefrigerated food will last during power outage