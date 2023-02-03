Tyler church’s warming center takes in power outage victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The loss of power has forced many East Texans to find a way to live through the cold.

Block by block, crews canvassed Tyler neighborhoods, continuing to try to bring power pack online, often finding intermittent power.

“Old transformers have got internal breakers. And I talked to this lady and hers is off, and the other ones on. it’s a puzzle, it is a puzzle,” said one crew worker.

Some residents are seeking warmth, internet access and just a warm environment at the Green Acres Baptist warming center.

“I’m charging phones and iPads and all sorts of electronics because our house is without power,” said Tyler resident Sarah Trevino, who brought her children to the warming center.

For many, it’s two days now that they have had no electricity or heat.

“When the power goes in and out, you don’t know what to do. When that happens to me I snap into survival mode. And I say okay what do I have to do now. The little things you worried about earlier, they don’t exist,” said center visitor Jessie Eyestone.

With the center being open only until 5 p.m., working and making sure their children stay warm is the priority.

“My kids are pretty stir-crazy, so we’re thankful for this warming station at Green Acres and they’re kind of able to run around and get some of that pent up energy out,” Trevino said.

And nothing else to do except wait and try to get warm when you can.

“Come have coffee, bottle of water, charge your phone. Get some work done, let your kids get out of the house. Our facility has power right now, why not offer it to our community,” said Green Acres Baptist worker Samuel Sadler.

Around a dozen families, many with children, were assisted and fed at the warming center today.

