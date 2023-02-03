Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Some lanes on South Timberland Drive shut down for water leak

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas - The inside lanes and turn lane of South Timberland Drive in front of Shipley’s Donuts will be shut down for most of the day as the City works to repair a 6-inch water main leak.

The repair will not completely block the road as the outside lanes will be open to keep traffic flowing. Please avoid the area, if possible, but if you must travel that route, expect delays, slow down, and use caution.

There may be water outages in the area associated with the repair. We will notify you when the repair is complete.

