Second day of trial for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death begins

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second day of a trial for a Tyler man accused of leaving a man to die after crashing through a fence began Friday with the victim’s father on the stand.

Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.

Marco Lopez took the stand Friday morning and testified through an interpreter. Lopez said he learned his son died the morning after the incident. He said Juarez called him to tell him that his son stole Juarez’s car.

Defense attorney Kurt Noell asked Lopez how he knew it was Juarez despite never having spoken to him on the phone before. Lopez said Juarez identified himself.

The state then called Dr. Jeffrey Bernard, the director of the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science. Bernard testified about how Penado was injured by the metal pipe from the fence. He said one would not be able to tell exactly how badly Penado had been injured just by looking at him. He said Lopez could have possibly survived a perforated lung if he had gotten medical attention fast enough.

During defense questioning, Bernard said Penado could have been unconscious within 15 seconds of the injury, due to blood loss. Bernard also said it is possible that the presence of drugs or other substances could have induced conditions like higher blood pressure or increase heart rate and exacerbated Penado’s blood loss.

