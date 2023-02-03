Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash

Jacob Alan Tucker
Jacob Alan Tucker(Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman man has been accused of intoxication manslaughter after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Jacob Alan Tucker, 24, was booked into Wood County Jail on Feb. 2.

He was the driver in a wreck that took place on Nov. 26, 2022, at about 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Goldsmith and Horton Streets, according to a TxDOT crash report.

Tucker was driving soutbound on Goldsmith Street in a Chevrolet truck with two passengers, Michael Jeffrey Pauline, 63, and Michael Thomas Ferry, 36, according to the report. The document states he failed to follow the curve of the road and crashed into a tree about 44 feet away.

EMS was dispatched; Tucker and Ferry were taken to nearby hospitals with incapacitating injuries, but Pauline died at the scene. No one was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The report indicates Tucker had a blood alcohol result of 0.172%. TxDOT considers a driver intoxicated when BAC reaches 0.08%.

Tucker faces charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. His bond has been set at $80,000.

