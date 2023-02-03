Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA

(KBEST Media)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police have released new information into a shooting that happened at the YMCA located at 800 S. Owens.

BSPD says that they were called to the YMCA at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

When Officers arrived, they found the only victim, a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen laying outside of the YMCA.

The teen was found being tended to by YMCA staff and officers assisted. Officers notified the Big Spring Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services that the scene was secured. EMS arrived on the scene and began treatment of the teen. The 19-year-old was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center and later flown to UMC Lubbock.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began investigating the incident.

The preliminary investigation has indicated the 19-year-old black male subject along with another juvenile male were together outside of the YMCA when a silver Chevrolet Impala 4 door drove by at which time the juvenile male standing outside of the YMCA with the 19-year-old man began shooting at the silver Impala.

The front right passenger of the silver Impala (also believed to be a juvenile) returned fire striking the teen in the abdomen. While still on scene the mother of the juvenile driver of the silver Chevrolet Impala 4 door, returned to the scene driving the vehicle and informed her juvenile son was involved in the altercation.

The vehicle was seized as evidence. Police believe this appears to be an ongoing feud with the individuals involved.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information was released.

The Big Spring Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or www.p3tips.com/1277.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Kenneth Lee Orr
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

Latest News

Storm damage in Tyler's Azalea District
WebXtra: Power outages continue for Tyler residents in ice storm aftermath
Storm damage in Tyler's Azalea District
WebXtra: Power outages continue for Tyler residents in aftermath of ice storm
Juan Jesus Juarez, 24,
Second day of trial for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death begins
Smith County Asst. District Attorney Emil Mikkelsen is seen questioning a Tyler Police...
Juan Juarez trial - Day 2
Jacob Alan Tucker
Quitman man accused of drunk driving in fatal crash