Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed.
An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.
A vehicle with flashing lights and caution tape has the road blocked off.
