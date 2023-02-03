Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed.

An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.

A vehicle with flashing lights and caution tape has the road blocked off.

Storm cleanup efforts are underway. (KLTV)

Storm cleanup efforts are underway. (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.