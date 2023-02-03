Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Part of Troup Highway in Tyler closed for downed power line

A tree is pressing down on the power line.
A tree is pressing down on the power line.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A part of Troup Highway between Donnybrook Avenue and New Copeland Road has been closed.

An Oncor employee said the road is blocked off due to a downed power line. A tree has reportedly been pressing down on the power line for about 24 hours, and the line is still hot.

A vehicle with flashing lights and caution tape has the road blocked off.

Storm cleanup efforts are underway.
Storm cleanup efforts are underway.
Storm cleanup efforts are underway.
Storm cleanup efforts are underway.(KLTV)

