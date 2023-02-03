Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is coming back soon

The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating...
The Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming soon to McDonald’s.

Starting Feb. 20, the legendary Shamrock Shake will be on McDonald’s menus nationwide, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

In addition, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also make its return to the menu Feb. 20.

Both minty treats will be available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Kenneth Lee Orr
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
ETN hit on downed tree near South Broadway
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler

Latest News

FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for...
Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
Juan Jesus Juarez, 24,
Second day of trial for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death begins
The Dallas Zoo says its missing monkeys lost weight but “show no signs of injury” after their...
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery