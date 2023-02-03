Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Friday’s Weather: Sunny and warmer today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Skies are clearing out early and many places may still drop to the freezing mark to start the day.  Expect lots of sunshine today and a light breeze out of the northeast.  Temperatures will reach the lower 50s this afternoon and with clear skies, we will drop back to near freezing tonight.  A few clouds are expected off and on this weekend, but it will still be a great weekend with lots of sunshine.  Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s on Saturday and the lower 60s on Sunday.  Warm and breezy to start next work week with temperatures near 70 degrees on Monday.  Then, more rain moves in for Tuesday and could stick around for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Kenneth Lee Orr
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
ETN hit on downed tree near South Broadway
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler

Latest News

A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen
Luthier carves wood in the process of making a violin.
Former music teacher becomes award-winning luthier, opens shop In Kilgore
They defied the odds and are here today at five months old.
Tyler family overcomes challenges to care for conjoined twin girls
Oncor Outages
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler residences, stoplights