Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was truly a beautiful Friday fill with sunshine and mild but certainly warmer temperatures. Thankfully, we will enjoy plenty more sunshine over the weekend as well! Mostly clear skies overnight will lead to temperatures falling back down to near freezing in the lower to middle 30s, and some fog could form in our western and northwestern zones which could freeze on elevated surfaces, so please use extra caution when out driving tomorrow morning. Thank to the return of south winds tomorrow, our warming trend ticks up a bit as we warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday afternoon with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will trend even warmer as we will likely see more sun in the afternoon. We’ll reach near 70 degrees Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine to kick-start the next work week. Clouds increase Monday night and showers and thundershowers will be possible on Tuesday as our next cold front sets up to move into the area. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday as the front slowly pushes through East Texas. Most of our moisture will push out by early Thursday, leading to a breif break in the rain before spotty rain chances return later next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.