Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police.(Source: KLTV staff)
By Andrea Valdez
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard police.

The unidentified boy was first reported missing around 6:00 p.m.

Authorities found the teen shortly after midnight with the use of a drone. EMS checked out the teen, who didn’t have any visible injuries after spending several hours in the cold, wet rain.

Bullard ISD Police, Bullard Police, DPS, and Smith County Mobile Command responded, along with help from the community.

A command post was set up at First Baptist Church as crews spent hours searching the area.

Additional details on the teen’s disappearance were not immediately available.

