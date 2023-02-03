City of Tyler recovery, storm clean up to continue through next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews will continue working through next week to remove downed trees and limbs from roadways, right-of-ways, City parks and cemeteries affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Tuesday through Thursday. Oncor staff continues to work across Tyler to restore power. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments will continue as progress is made to return to normal operations.

The Streets Department estimates about two weeks of cleanup remain, including property owners’ and homeowners’ disposing of their yard waste.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Traffic Operations reports one traffic signal without power but operating on generator power.

STREETS

The Street Department received 383 reports of limbs and trees blocking roadways. Crews have been working around the clock responding to calls. Crews have been able to complete 118 of those tickets, including cutting the trees, removing and stacking the wood and clearing the wood and debris from those areas.

Four sawyers from the Texas Forest Service have deployed to Tyler to assist with tree cutting. The City made a State of Texas Assistance Request Wednesday from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a saw crew. The sawyers are working with the Streets Department to clear downed trees and limbs on City streets, alleys and right-of-ways.

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for State highways, including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for County Roads.

SOLID WASTE

The Solid Waste Department is collecting free brush pick-up due to storm damage for customers who put in a work order by Wednesday, Feb. 8. Customers should contact Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

Brush must be at the curb before placing the work order. The brush must be bundled, placed at the curb, and cut into 15-foot lengths or less.

Customers may not see their usual drivers due to different crews being assigned to brush pickup. Customers are asked to be patient with the brush pick-up due to trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other City Departments to clear downed and uprooted trees from streets and right-of-way.

UTILITIES

Power was restored Friday to the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant. All water production was successfully conducted from the Lake Palestine WTP while Golden Road was down.

Due to the increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the amount of natural organic matter in the lake, which contributes to the production of geosmin.

Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.

No issues with water loss or pressure were noticed as a result of the Golden Road power outage.

Wastewater treatment services are operating at full capacity. Several sewer lift stations are without power, but staff is working around the clock to ensure the untreated wastewater gets pumped and moved to the wastewater treatment plants.

PARKS

Park and Recreation crews are working to remove downed trees and limbs in multiple parks and facilities. Bergfeld Park, Rose Hill Cemetery and the Goodman Museum grounds have been affected the most.

Residents are asked to avoid the New Copeland Road trailhead to Rose Rudman due to multiple downed trees blocking sidewalks.

Please use extreme caution when visiting parks and trails.

Report any damage to City parks to the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 531-1370.

FACILITIES AND WARMING LOCATIONS

The Tyler Public Library is available for warming, internet access, and charging mobile devices. The Senior Center is also available for residents 55 years and up. Additionally, day passes at The Glass Recreation Center are available to non-members for a nominal fee of $5 for those who may want a more active place to spend some time.

For more information on warming centers, refer to the Tyler - Smith County Cold Weather Plan.

