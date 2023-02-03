Chicken Salad Chick coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A growing restaurant franchise specializing in chicken salad is expanding to Tyler.

Chicken Salad Chick has obtained a building permit for 4712 South Broadway Ave., which is formerly the location of Gaudy Me.

According to its website, the restaurant was founded by Stacy Brown, who set out to perfect her own chicken salad recipe. The menu features 11 different types of salad, all named for different women in Brown’s life.

There are 225 locations in the U.S., with 25 more planned.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.