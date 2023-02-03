Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo man facing 5 counts of intoxicated manslaughter charges from crash that killed 5

Married couple, who has worked with the Salvation Army in Texas for years, moves to Amarillo offices.
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court papers filed this week will allow prosecutors to combine five drunk driving manslaughter cases and ask for harsher punishments.

State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motions in the case of Larry Rolen who prosecutors say killed five family members in a wreck two years ago.

Police say the crash happened on North Loop 335 when Rolen was traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Previous court documents said first responders noticed he smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The longer prison sentence would come from an added charge of using a pickup as a deadly weapon.

Rolen has been charged for the deaths of 23-year-old Andrea Aguirre, 46-year-old Angelica Colin, 88-year-old Raul Colin, 85-year-old Teresa Colin and 35-year-old Raul Perez Colin.

There is also a civil case pending filed by family members of the victims.

