Affidavit: Former Henderson ISD booster reimbursed money taken out of account

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The former football club president is accused of writing an $8,000 check to himself from the booster account, then replacing the funds days later.

Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was booked into Rusk County Jail on Feb. 2 by Henderson Police on a felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

A probable cause affidavit states a report was made by Henderson ISD Athletic Coordinator Clay Freeman on Dec. 9, 2022, after the booster club committee allegedly noticed Orr had written an $8,000 check to himself, dated Oct. 7. When Orr was confronted by Freeman, the affidavit claims, he admitted to writing the check to cover his business expenses.

Orr allegedly repeated this admission during a video recorded statement, adding that he returned the money to the booster club account days later, which the affidavit says was confirmed.

Orr posted bond and was released from jail the same day he was booked.

