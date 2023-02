7 Tyler Legacy student-athletes sign letters of intent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Seven Tyler Legacy student-athletes signed letters of intent Friday for their college choices.

Ionna Jones, volleyball, North Texas

Kyleigh D’Spain, soccer, Tyler Junior College

Elise Prince, soccer, Friends University

Tye Arden, baseball, National Park College

Walker Freeman, baseball, McClennan Community College

Tyler Priest, baseball, Seminole State College

Christian Baxter, football, Tyler Junior College

