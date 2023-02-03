Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

3 found dead in Ohio home, police say

Police confirm triple homicide in Avondale
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Homicide investigators are on the scene investigating after three people were found dead inside a home early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.

There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue, WXIX reported.

Officers were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. for a potentially dead person, said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

“When our officers arrived, three deceased individuals were found. Our Homicide Unit is on scene conducting an investigation. We also have a victim advocate representative on scene for anyone who may need them,” the lieutenant said.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Kenneth Lee Orr
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

Latest News

FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for...
LIVE: Biden, Harris promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los...
Activision Blizzard settles SEC charges for $35 million
FILE - Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin, of Ukraine, carry their country's flag during the...
Ukraine pushes to exclude Russia from 2024 Paris Olympics
Storm damage in Tyler's Azalea District
WebXtra: Power outages continue for Tyler residents in ice storm aftermath
Storm damage in Tyler's Azalea District
WebXtra: Power outages continue for Tyler residents in aftermath of ice storm