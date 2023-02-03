12 Carthage student-athletes sign for college play
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Twelve student-athletes at Carthage signed letters of intent Friday to play in college sports.
- Devin Allison, cheer, Tyler Junior College
- Keystone Allison, football, Louisiana Tech
- Connor Cuff, baseball, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Ked Harper, football, Louisiana Tech
- Montrel Hatten, football, Oregon State
- Amajah Lewis, football, East Central Oklahoma
- Deionte Marry, football, East Central Oklahoma
- Noah Paddie, baseball, Texas A&M
- Todd Register, baseball, Panola College
- Ja’Kyra Roberts, volleyball, Mountain View College
- Jakerrian Roquemore, football, Blinn College
- Brailinn Sublett, football, North American University
