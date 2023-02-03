Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

12 Carthage student-athletes sign for college play

Six are going on to play football.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Twelve student-athletes at Carthage signed letters of intent Friday to play in college sports.

  • Devin Allison, cheer, Tyler Junior College
  • Keystone Allison, football, Louisiana Tech
  • Connor Cuff, baseball, Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Ked Harper, football, Louisiana Tech
  • Montrel Hatten, football, Oregon State
  • Amajah Lewis, football, East Central Oklahoma
  • Deionte Marry, football, East Central Oklahoma
  • Noah Paddie, baseball, Texas A&M
  • Todd Register, baseball, Panola College
  • Ja’Kyra Roberts, volleyball, Mountain View College
  • Jakerrian Roquemore, football, Blinn College
  • Brailinn Sublett, football, North American University

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Kenneth Lee Orr
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’
Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage
A teenager who went missing Thursday evening has been located unharmed, according to Bullard...
Drone helps locate missing Bullard teen

Latest News

12 Carthage student-athletes sign for college play
12 Carthage student-athletes sign for college play
From left, Tye Arden, Walker Freeman, Tyler Priest.
7 Tyler Legacy student-athletes sign letters of intent
7 Tyler Legacy student-athletes sign letters of intent
3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letter of intent
3 Kilgore student-athletes sign letter of intent