WATCH: Shelbyville Little Dribblers connect for wild buzzer beater

Lincoln Willoughby gets the assist with a Carter Oliver score.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - A pair of teammates on the Little Dribblers team in Shelbyville may have play of the week honors in East Texas.

Before halftime on Jan. 28, Lincoln Willoughby picked up a steal and dribbled the other way down the court. While spinning around, he heaved the ball to Carter Oliver, who had broken down the floor. Oliver caught the pass with his back to the basket and took a backwards shot, which went in on a bank shot before the buzzer sounded.

Willoughby’s mother, Traci, provided the video.

