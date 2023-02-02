Tyler teens get creative during power outages to stay warm, happy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While homes across East Texas are without power, some are finding creative ways to stay warm and happy.

Some Tyler teenagers have banded together to make the darkness a little brighter.

“Well, it’s been pretty cold, you know, a lot of banging from trees and branches...been having to wear a lot of blankets inside,” said resident Nathan Eidan.

Hundreds of homes are without power in the area around Golden Road Park in Tyler -- some for over three days now. Noe Robles, his two brothers and two friends live on Alta Mira Drive and tell how they have been huddling together around candles for light and warmth since 4 a.m. yesterday.

“Well, just in general, we’ve been grabbing a lot of blankets, some that have just been hanging in the closets. We’ve been lighting some candles and bringing them together, and kinda just hanging out together, playing some songs and stories,” said Eidan.

“Sleeping a lot so we can get out through the day faster,” said Robles.

With no electricity to play video games, the teens strum a guitar and sing tunes as a way to pass time and forget about the cold.

They have been boiling water on a gas stove to get by.

Isaias Robles said they had to reconsider their sleeping arrangements due to the tree limbs falling around their home.

“Typically, we stay in our own rooms, but because of this situation where the limbs are just falling, we’re kinda packing into the rooms where we feel are not in danger for that,” said Robles.

Robles said they have snacks on hand, fast food, and old man winter at least helps to keep their favorite drinks cold.

“My favorite drink is coconut water, and I put my coconut water outside,” he said. “We usually have ice on the car, so I put it outside to let it cool for a little bit. It’s what I drink all day.”

They said they have seen some utility repair trucks on the street but don’t know when they will get power back.

The teenagers are home while school is closed and hopeful power will return soon.

