Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Cold rain likely today. Sunshine returns tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Well, we have finally ALL made it to above freezing temperatures and that is where we will remain throughout the rest of the day. Highs will likely only climb to near 40 degrees however, so you’ll still want to be bundled up today. Cold rain will remain likely through the afternoon, with some breaks in coverage expected at times. A final swath of showers moves overhead this evening, then rain will totally end by 12-1 AM tonight! Clouds decrease for some and temps could fall to below freezing for a few hours tomorrow morning before ample sunshine warms up into the 50s tomorrow afternoon. Our warming trend thankfully continues into the weekend with chilly mornings leading mild afternoons in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, and a wider range of 60s for all of East Texas on Sunday. We’ll reach near 70 degrees Monday afternoon with plenty of sunshine to kick-start the next work week. Clouds increase next Tuesday and a few showers and thundershowers will be possible. Rain and storm chances could increase later Wednesday as our next cold front positions itself to move into East Texas. Plenty of time to fine tune that forecast for next week, so in the meantime stay warm today and enjoy the sunshine when it arrives tomorrow!

