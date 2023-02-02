Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a Texas woman accused of killing a close friend in 2019 who had just given birth and abducting the baby has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Magen Fieramusca, 37, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of Heidi Broussard, 33.

Travis County prosecutors say Fieramusca waved her right to appeal. The conviction follows a crime in Austin, Texas, that began with the disappearance of a 3-week-old baby girl and was followed with widening interest as the investigation unfolded and police zeroed in on Fieramusca.

Police say the child was later found alive at a home in the Houston area along with Broussard’s body in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car.

