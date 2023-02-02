Temple teenager missing amid freezing, icy temperatures

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris.

Harris is five feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police said the girl was last seen on Jan. 31 wearing a black shirt, tan sweatpants, a green coat with fur, and carrying a pink Nike backpack.

If you have information, contact Temple police at 254-298-5500.

