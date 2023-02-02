Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County issues disaster declaration due to storm damage

Smith County, Texas seal
Smith County, Texas seal(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a disaster declaration for Smith County on Thursday due to damage caused by the winter storm.

Icy conditions have caused numerous trees and limbs to fall, causing damage to homes, buildings and other county infrastructure, as well as power outages throughout the County.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is asking residents who have suffered damages to report them at: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

Smith County non-emergency offices were closed on Wednesday due to ice on the roads, but reopened Thursday for normal business hours.

Smith County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads.

If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.

For cold weather tips and local resources, check out the 2023 Tyler/Smith County Cold Weather Response Plan, which can be found at www.smith-county.com/government/departments/fire-marshal

