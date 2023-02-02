Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured.

Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds.

Tatum was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire at the lounge on Saturday night. Brayden Bolyard, who was 17, died at the scene.

Police have said a person of interest has been identified. The school district in Jarrell, located north of Austin, has said that the two teens who died were students there.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
KLTV's Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have damaged trees and houses....
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

Latest News

When Diboll citizens call 911, they’ll be put in touch with a dispatcher in Lufkin.
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced
While homes across East Texas are without power, some are finding creative ways to stay warm...
Tyler teens get creative during power outages to stay warm, happy