Pedestrian injured after being struck by train in Lufkin

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Lufkin on Thursday morning.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A pedestrian has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a train Thursday morning.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, the incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. at the Feagin at Pershing railroad crossing. The state of the pedestrian’s injuries are unknown.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes as the crossing has been closed off while Lufkin police and Union Pacific representatives investigate the incident.

