Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

After sunrise on Thursday, the rain will likely be all ‘Liquid”. Some rain may be heavy.
Temps change little overnight tonight. Some patches of fz. rain/sleet possible...most areas just liquid rain tonight/tomorrow.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Winter Storm Warnings for Anderson, Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, Hunt, Delta, and Hopkins Counties until 9 AM on Thursday. Winter Storm Warning for Smith, Wood, Upshur, Camp, Franklin, Titus, Morris Counties until 6 PM Today. Winter Weather Advisories for Houston County until 6 AM Thursday and Winter Weather Advisories until 6 PM Today for Cherokee, Rusk, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, and Cass Counties. In the Winter Storm Warning areas, an additional .10″-.25″ inch of ice is possible...in the Winter Weather Advisory areas, an additional .10″ of an inch, or less, of ice is possible. Bridges and Overpasses will be the first to ice over and several are already slick and dangerous. Please go to www.drivetexas.org to check on roadways you will travel on BEFORE you venture out. It is updated often. Rainfall totals through Thursday may exceed 1-2″ in some spots, so some flash flooding will be possible. Much of East Texas us under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday afternoon. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible through Thursday. The rain should end late on Thursday leaving us with a dry Friday and Weekend. Warming temperatures are expected as we head into the weekend and early next week. A cold front on Tuesday will bring some rain and then slightly cooler temperatures into the later part of next week. Have a great day and please drive carefully.

Not a lot of freezing rain expected in the morning...mostly liquid.
