Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gilmer High School hosts their annual signing event despite severe weather conditions

By Michael Coleman
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Freezing weather conditions have forced schools to postpone their national signing day event for their student athletes with the exception of one, Gilmer High School.

Despite the concerning road conditions and winter freeze advisory students were still able to sign the dotted line. The hard work pays off for the student athletes moving on, and all who signed are staying close to home.

“It makes it great you know, when we get a chance to have guys like Ashton going to TJC we’re excited because it’s still east Texas guys.” said Gilmer head coach.

The Gilmer buckeyes have a family environment and the players, who’ve known each other since they were kids, intend on taking the family values they learned with them to collegiate play.

“I mean we grew up together just always been like family together.” said Seth Jordan.

Signing day has always been important for athletes, especially since they are looked up to by younger players.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
KLTV's Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have damaged trees and houses....
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

Latest News

Five student-athletes have signed letters of intent.
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
Lufkin and Nacogdoches signings
Lufkin, Nacogdoches student-athletes sign up for next level
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play
5 Gilmer football players sign up for college play