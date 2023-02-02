Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Henderson ISD booster club president arrested after financial ‘irregularities’

Kenneth Lee Orr
Kenneth Lee Orr(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A former Henderson ISD booster club president has been arrested after irregularities were found in the club’s financial records.

Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was arrested today by Henderson Police on a felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000.

Last fall, Henderson ISD discovered financial irregularities during a routine audit of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records, according to a release from the ISD. After review, the information was turned over to the Henderson Police Department for further investigation.

“Students, families and community members should know that the money donated to support the district’s students in their athletic and extracurricular activities will always be used to benefit Henderson’s students,” the release said. “When considering taxpayer dollars for the district or generous donations supporting HISD’s many fine booster clubs, financial trust and transparency are paramount.”

Chairman of the HISD Board of Trustees Adam Duey said, “When that trust is eroded, either through irresponsible actions or a lack of accountability, we risk losing sight of what is most important: doing what’s best for kids.”

Orr was booked into Rusk County Jail on Feb. 2 and posted $10,000 bond the same day.

