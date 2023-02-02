East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of East Texas until 6 PM today. Rainfall totals across the area have ranged from 2.50″ to nearly 5.00″ or more over the past 6 days, or since January 28. The rain is likely to come to an end by midnight tonight and we will have several days to dry out and enjoy some sunshine for a change. Next chance for rain will be Tuesday afternoon and could continue through Thursday of next week. An additional inch of rain will be possible during that period. Two weak cold fronts are possible. The first on Tuesday night and the second is late on Thursday. Not much cold air is expected with either front...which is good news. Low temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will be near 30, but no precipitation is expected. High Temperatures get into the 60s on Sunday...and stay in the 60s through Thursday. Lows in the 40s and 50s Sunday through Thursday. Several Windy Days are likely starting on Monday and continuing through most of the week. Have a great Friday and Weekend. We deserve some nice weather...for sure.

