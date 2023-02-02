Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Rain comes to an end late tonight. Sunshine expected on Friday.
Rain comes to an end late tonight...sun shines on Friday. Few clouds on Sat and Sun.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of East Texas until 6 PM today. Rainfall totals across the area have ranged from 2.50″ to nearly 5.00″ or more over the past 6 days, or since January 28. The rain is likely to come to an end by midnight tonight and we will have several days to dry out and enjoy some sunshine for a change. Next chance for rain will be Tuesday afternoon and could continue through Thursday of next week. An additional inch of rain will be possible during that period. Two weak cold fronts are possible. The first on Tuesday night and the second is late on Thursday. Not much cold air is expected with either front...which is good news. Low temperatures for both Friday and Saturday will be near 30, but no precipitation is expected. High Temperatures get into the 60s on Sunday...and stay in the 60s through Thursday. Lows in the 40s and 50s Sunday through Thursday. Several Windy Days are likely starting on Monday and continuing through most of the week. Have a great Friday and Weekend. We deserve some nice weather...for sure.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
KLTV's Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have damaged trees and houses....
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Rain ends late tonight. Nice sunshine on Friday. We need it.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips