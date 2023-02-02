East Texas Kitchen Care: Collecting vintage yellow ware

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Yellowware, or yellow ware, depending upon individual collectors’ preference, is a type of earthenware named after its yellow appearance. That color comes from the clay used for its production. Yellow ware is highly-fired and usually has a clear lead or alkaline glaze applied over it.

Originating in the United Kingdom in the late 18th century, yellow ware was also produced in the eastern United States from the late 1920s. The exact date it started being made is not known, but it is believed in general it was produced in the mid to late 1700s. Around the mid 1800s, skilled potters from England emigrated to the United States and brought their skills, talent and knowledge with them.

Additionally, some of the wealthier immigrants who arrived in the United States, brought with them pieces of yellowware pottery from their homeland. So there were two significant events that coincided. First, there were a limited number of potters who could make yellowware in the United States. Second, there were some pieces of yellowware in the United States that originated from the United Kingdom. That’s how yellowware arrived and started being produced in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.