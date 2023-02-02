Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area.

There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their outages map, the number of outages and customers affected have only gone up since the beginning of the winter freeze advisory from earlier this week.

As of Thursday morning, ONCOR is reporting over 4,000 active outages.

Downed tree on Rock bridge lane
Downed tree on Rock bridge lane(Phill Stouts)

Gilmer signing day
Gilmer signing day despite severe weather conditions
Viewers show what their part of East Texas looks like covered in ice
After the Columbia broke apart over East Texas, the community of Hemphill and other surrounding...
20 years ago today: How an East Texas community and NASA came together as one
