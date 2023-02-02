Downed tree caused road closure, more outages near South Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A downed tree caused by the recent severe weather conditions has blocked off Rock Bridge Lane between Norma and Anita Lane near South Broadway and caused major power outages near the area.

There is no estimated time of resolution provided by ONCOR and according to their outages map, the number of outages and customers affected have only gone up since the beginning of the winter freeze advisory from earlier this week.

As of Thursday morning, ONCOR is reporting over 4,000 active outages.

Downed tree on Rock bridge lane (Phill Stouts)

