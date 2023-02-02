Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler stoplights, caution urged

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as crews work to restore power to stoplights across the city.

“Traffic signals are still out and stop signs are in place at 4th Street and Chilton Avenue; Gentry Parkway and Hillsboro Street; Golden Road and McDonald Road. Please treat dark or flashing red traffic signals as 4-way stops,” the department said in a statement.

Additionally, it has been reported that as of this writing, approximately 35,000 Oncor customers are without power in Smith County.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.