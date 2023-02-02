Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler stoplights, caution urged

Crews continue work restoring power to Tyler stoplights, caution urged
The Tyler Police Department will be stepping up traffic enforcement through Sunday for the New Year’s holiday.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking drivers to continue to use caution as crews work to restore power to stoplights across the city.

“Traffic signals are still out and stop signs are in place at 4th Street and Chilton Avenue; Gentry Parkway and Hillsboro Street; Golden Road and McDonald Road. Please treat dark or flashing red traffic signals as 4-way stops,” the department said in a statement.

Additionally, it has been reported that as of this writing, approximately 35,000 Oncor customers are without power in Smith County.

