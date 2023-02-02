Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say

Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.(CARABINIERI COSENZA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A mafia boss who was working undercover as a pizza maker was captured after evading authorities for 16 years, according to French officials.

The anti-mafia police said 63-year-old Edgardo Greco was caught working as a pizzaiolo in Saint-Etienne last week.

Greco was part of the ‘Ndrangheta (Calabria mafia) and sentenced in absentia for the murder of two brothers from a rival clan in the 1990s. The men are presumed to have been dissolved in acid based on the testimony of turncoats.

The anti-mafia police said Greco was convicted for the murder of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo.

While in France, Greco had adopted a new identity, Paolo Dimitrio, despite being on Italy’s most wanted list since 2006.

The Italian press reported Greco was even featured in a local French paper as “an authentic Italian pizza maker.”

Authorities said he was arrested on an Interpol arrest warrant and will likely be extradited to Italy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
KLTV's Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have damaged trees and houses....
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

Latest News

FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday,...
Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’
When Diboll citizens call 911, they’ll be put in touch with a dispatcher in Lufkin.
Lufkin takes over dispatch duties for Diboll Police Department
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Cybersecurity trends for 2023
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks
Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks