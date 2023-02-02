Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice rescinded for Westwood Beach Water System

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Westwood Beach Water System.

Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria. This notice affects customers of Westwood Beach 1.

A boil notice was issued on Jan. 31, but the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Feb. 2.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
KLTV's Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have damaged trees and houses....
Icy conditions cause damage to trees, homes around Tyler
Alejandro Sanabria
Lufkin man who stabbed mother to death in convenience store found not guilty by insanity

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Nacogdoches and surrounding counties through 6 p.m.
Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County
The incident took place near Texas Iron and Steel on FM 2087 just outside Longview.
Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
WebXtra: Train strikes 18-wheeler in Longview, blocks FM 2087
City of Longview Spokesperson Shawn hara talks about a sinkhole on a bridge.
WebXtra: City of Longview crews respond to sinkhole on Highstreet Bridge