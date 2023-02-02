Boil water notice rescinded for Westwood Beach Water System

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for customers of Westwood Beach Water System.

Normal operating water pressure levels have returned throughout the system and bacteriological sample test results indicate that the water is free of bacteria. This notice affects customers of Westwood Beach 1.

A boil notice was issued on Jan. 31, but the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Feb. 2.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the boil water notice section of swwc.com.

