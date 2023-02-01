Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday’s Weather: More icy conditions today

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The freezing line has pushed farther south and east, bringing more places into the risk area for freezing rain today.  A band of heavier freezing rain will be moving in through the morning with icing expected through midday.  Temperatures then slowly begin to warm above freezing this afternoon and once your area makes it above freezing, you should stay above freezing for the rest of this winter weather event.  Some areas closer to the DFW metro may stay below freezing until tomorrow with the Winter Storm Warning continuing for those counties until 6am Thursday.  Bands of cold rain will continue off and on through the day today with even more rain developing overnight.  Tomorrow looks to be just a cold rain, but it will be heavy at times before tapering off during the evening hours.  Clearing skies by Friday morning could cause another light freeze before we continue to warm up into the weekend.

