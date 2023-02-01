Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers of rain/freezing rain and sleet continue today, thankfully many of us will see temperatures rise above freezing today. As we’ve seen over the last couple of days, there will be areas that only see liquid rain and experience little to no disruptions - but some areas will be impacted by the continued winter precipitation. The freezing line roughly follows a line from Mt. Pleasant to Tyler to Palestine, with some variation. Some of us will warm above freezing today, though temperatures are expected to drop back below freezing tonight in some areas. The best way to sum up the forecast, it’s going to be cold today and we’ll continue to see a mix of rain/freezing rain and sleet. Stay home and off the road if you can. If not, drive carefully.

Tomorrow will be somewhat “better,” though still a wet forecast. Thursday will start off with temps in the low 30s, warming into the upper 30s and low 40s by the afternoon. We’ll see widespread showers through the day, but widespread winter precipitation is not expected! Skies will clear as we head into Friday morning, making for a mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 50s. This coming weekend you can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll stay dry through the weekend, but more rain is expected by next Tuesday. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like we’ll have to worry about any winter precip. with Tuesday’s rain. I hope you’re staying warm and making the most of this nasty winter weather. Have a great afternoon.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

