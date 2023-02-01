Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Accumulated ice damages, destroys old East Texas trees

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The weight of ice accumulation is too much to bear for some old East Texas trees.

In Holly Lake Ranch in Wood County, many old growth trees have dropped their branches or simply toppled over from the weight of the ice upon them.

The private community has seen branches come down on houses, along roadways and along the golf course which winds its way through the residential area.

Homeowners George and Marie Hanson talk about losing some of the old trees to the ice.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

