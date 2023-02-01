Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler police urge driver caution as power outages disable stoplights across city

The Tyler Police Department will be stepping up traffic enforcement through Sunday for the New Year’s holiday.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is urging residents to stay off the roads as the winter storm has caused intersection lights to go out across the city.

“There are intersection lights are out everywhere. Pretty much all over the city,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

The areas hit hardest by signal outages include the up and down Broadway Avenue and the city’s west and southwest sides.

Erbaugh said city crews are using generators at major intersections, while stop signs are being placed at other intersections. He said that any intersection without power or a stop sign should be treated like a four-way stop.

Erbaugh advised residents to stay home if at all possible, adding that ice is no longer the main concern but obstructions on the roadways.

Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects
