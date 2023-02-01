Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tree crushes RV with family inside

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today a tree nearly crushed an RV in half with a family inside in Tyler.

Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside.

“My wife and my animals and I could walk away from an accident. It’s an act of God, to walk away from it,” said Howard.

Although many of their belongings were destroyed, Howard says he was able to retrieve his wife’s laptop and her books for nursing school.

The RV parked next to them had trees fall on it as well, but the owner of that RV is currently out of town.

Howard recalled how he and his family escaped out the RV.

“Just trying to get out of the way because it was literally folding in top of me and as I pushed away from the folding..a fear of being crushed to death,” said Howard.

“The fire department and by standards responded promptly to the incident and were able to help the family escape,” said Terry Linder, Rusk County Deputy Fire Marshal.

“Situations like this with extreme weather, we face all kinds of dangerous situations one of them is fallen trees we have had a lot of trees fall this afternoon with all the ice accumulation so it’s something that homeowners should be cautious of and familiar with trees around their house,” said Linder.

Howard tells me that he is receiving support from his community and landlord.

