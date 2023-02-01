Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thousands report outages caused by downed trees in Tyler, East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ONCOR has reported over thousand active outages so far caused by the severe winter weather.

Authorities are responding to multiple down tree lines intertwined with power cables causing outages all over Tyler. SWEPCO is reporting over 2,000 active outages with most of them coming out of Winnsboro and Mt. Vernon.

The current estimated time of resolution for the outages are uncertain.

