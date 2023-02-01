Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henderson ISD Fatal
Henderson ISD off lockdown; suspect in custody
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Pedestrian killed on I-20 Monday was ETBU student, hockey team member
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
First Alert Traffic
All lanes of Toll 49 reopened following 18-wheeler crash in Smith County
Tyler Economic Development announces 412-acre purchase for business development
Tyler Economic Development Council announces 412-acre purchase for business development

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
A winter storm brought snow to Dallas Tuesday.
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions
Source: City of Tyler website
City of Tyler advises of possible ‘earthy’ taste to tap water
A Walgreens worker has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from the store...
Police: Walgreens employee arrested for stealing $25,000 from store
Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street.
Formation of sinkhole in Longview shuts down portion of High Street