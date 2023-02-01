Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oncor representative gives updates on power restoration for East Texans

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Oncor Customer Service East Region Manager Tom Trimble speaks with KLTV’s Blake Holland about efforts to restore power across East Texas as icy conditions create myriad power outages across the region. While Trimble said he can’t offer individual times of restoration, he assured residents that crews are responding to each call. Trimble is encouraging people to report outages and not assume neighbors will do so.

KLTV's Jamey Boyum reports from Gregg County.
WebXtra: Counties of Smith, Gregg impacted differently by icy weather
