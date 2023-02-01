Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man accused of shooting son following argument at home Monday

Jail Bars
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly shot his son.

Police say Jaboskey Garrett, 48, shot his son Monday night. His son is Travoskey Garrett, 30. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. following a disturbance between the two at their home on Persimmon street.

Travoskey Garrett was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Police say his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Jaboskey Garrett is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is awaiting book-in at the Angelina County Jail.

