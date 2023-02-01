Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police investigating after shooting reported in apartment complex

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police say that Tuesday at 5:25 p.m. officers responded to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, at 1519 North Eastman Road, where several reports of gunshots heard in the complex had been called in.

When officers arrived, they found one adult victim who had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived on the scene.

This is an active investigation with detectives still gathering information. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

