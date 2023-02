TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland reports from Tyler where icy conditions have caused trees to lose limbs or fall entirely. He is seen outside a residence in the 1100 block of Amherst.

Icy conditions lead to a tree falling on Sherra Street in Tyler. (KLTV)

A tree limb has fallen on a power line on S. College Street in Tyler. (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.