LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street.

The hold formed in the 500 block of South High Street. It’s specifically between Nelson and Marion. Both northbound and southbound lanes are being diverted, so police say drivers should seek alternative routes around this area.

Longview police report that a sinkhole has formed on High Street. (Longview police on Facebook)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.