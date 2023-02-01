Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice that they will not seek the death penalty for one of three suspects in a quadruple homicide case from July 2021.

District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice for Dylan Gage Welch. But the death penalty is still possible for Billy Dean Phillips and Jesse James John Pawlowski.

All three are charged in the shooting deaths of John Thomas Clinton 18, Jeffrey Gerla, 47, Amanda Bain, 29, and Ami Hickey, 39.

All three defendants were at a status hearing on Tuesday. A future court date has not been set.

Beckworth said the state has all the way until the case goes to trial to take the death penalty away as an option. He said until then, they will treat the cases for Phillips and Pawlowski as death penalty cases.

