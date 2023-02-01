City of Tyler advises of possible ‘earthy’ taste to tap water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is advising that due to certain circumstances residents may notice their tap water has a “earthy” flavor profile to it.

“Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown,” city officials said in a statement. “All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine WTP. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to the production of geosmin. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards.”

At this time, no issues with water loss or pressure are anticipated as a result of the Golden Road power outage.

The City of Tyler stated that geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms.

TWU is currently seeing a record high amount of geosmin coming to the Plant from Lake Palestine. TWU feeds the maximum amount of ozone and PAC (powdered activated carbon) at the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant to minimize the potential for any noticeable impact. The water treatment plant can typically remove more than 95% of the Geosmin compound between the raw water and treated water samples. However, geosmin is detectable by humans at a very low taste and odor threshold, which is why it is treated for year-round.

The City’s water quality is continually tested and monitored for compliance with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requirements.

TWU encourages customers to try chilling their water, adding ice cubes, a slice of lemon, or a few drops of lemon juice to make their water taste better if these items are available.

To see more information about the City’s water and obtain a copy of its latest Water Quality Report, visit cityoftyler.org.

