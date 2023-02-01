Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 Calif. men arrested in Gregg County on suspicion of human trafficking

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two men traveling from California were arrested in Gregg County on Monday after a DPS trooper suspected them of smuggling people.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fredy Zavala Martinez and Ricardo Sanchez Ramos were stopped while traveling on through Gregg County under suspicion of using a false license plate. During the traffic stop, the trooper said he spoke with both Ramos and Martinez and said he was given false identification and insurance papers.

The affidavit states that after interviewing Ramos and Martinez, he learned the men had begun traveling together in California and had picked up individuals who were in the United States illegally and were transporting them to Florida.

Martinez and Ramos were booked in the Gregg County Jail on four counts each of smuggling of persons.

